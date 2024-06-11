Hamas ready to implement ceasefire agreement: Senior official

According to the Palestinian Samaa News Agency, al-Mardawi made the remarks in reaction to a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution that aims to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and establish a ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“We welcome the UNSC resolution regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and are ready to cooperate with the mediators to implement it,” he said.

“The mediators must get a public commitment from the occupying regime regarding the ceasefire so that we can enter into negotiations,” he added.

The Hamas official also said the US must be the guarantor of the agreement.

The UNSC resolution was approved without opposition or veto by its permanent and non-permanent members except for one abstention by Russia on Monday afternoon local time.

Resolution 2735, which has seven paragraphs, recalls all relevant resolutions regarding the situation in West Asia, including Palestine, and emphasizes the need for continued diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza.

