Israeli general resigns after failure in Op. al-Aqsa Storm

Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld’s resignation came on Sunday after the regime’s centrist politician, Benny Gantz, stepped down as a member of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet.

Rosenfeld submitted his resignation in a letter to the chief of staff of the Israeli Occupation Forces, saying he "failed" in his mission to protect the regime in the face of the Palestinian Resistance’s Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which was carried out on October 7, 2023.

“I have decided to end my position as commander of the 143rd Division (the Gaza Division) … as part of my responsibility as a commander,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

The operation, which was carried out by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Resistance groups, came in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people and the total siege of the territory, which has cut off fuel, electricity, food, medicine, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Following the operation, Israel launched a genocidal war against Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of over 37,000 Palestinian civilians, while leaving 84,494 others injured.

