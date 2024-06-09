Turkiye stresses Iran’s right to share Sarisu River: official

Technical teams from Iran and Turkiye paid a visit to Sarisu River, Firouz Ghasemzadeh said on Sunday without specifying the date.

He added that the visit took place within an agreement the two countries signed in 1955 that set protocols for them to use the waters of the shared rivers of Sarisu and Karasu.

The Iranian and Turkish teams, visiting Sarisu River along with their border guards of the two countries, carried out required measurements in points set under the joint protocol, the official said, adding that the Turkish side emphasized Iran’s rights to the river.

Ghasemzadeh said that Iran regularly conducts technical coordination with the neighboring countries on shared waters, based on joint protocols.

MNA/