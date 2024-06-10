Macron announces dissolution of National Assembly

"France needs a clear parliamentary majority to act calmly in accord," TASS reported, citing Macron's remarks in a televised address to the nations.

"I appoint early parliamentary elections. The first round will be held on June 30 and the second one - on July 7."

This statement can be seen as the acknowledgment of the crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament, where it won fewer votes (15.4%) than the opposition National Rally Party (32%).

Last time, the lower house was dissolved by President Jacques Chirac in 1997.

AMK/PR