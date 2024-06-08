Bagheri stresses implementing agreements with Indonesia

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Indonesia's Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi on the sideline of the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Bagheri emphasized that one of the main plans of martyr President Raeisi was to focus on the development and expansion of relations with Islamic countries, including Indonesia, as one of the important countries in Asia.

Bagheri added that martyr Raeisi's visit to Jakarta resulted in signing good agreements and plans.

He emphasized the need to hold a timely and pre-planned joint economic commission and joint political and human rights committees to follow up on the implementation of the agreements signed during the martyr President's visit to Jakarta.

He considered the support of the Palestinian people as the human and Islamic duty of Islamic countries, stressing that we all must help the Palestinian people stand up against the Zionists and play an active and effective role in supporting the Palestinian people in the political, legal, media and public diplomacy fields.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister, for her part, emphasized the efforts of the high-ranking officials and the government of her country to implement the agreements made during martyr Raeisi's important trip.

She also announced her readiness to strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Jakarta on the international stage, especially in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, noting that Indonesia will strengthen its efforts to support the absolute and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

