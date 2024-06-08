Israel common enemy of Iran, Turkey: Acting FM

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the D-8 meeting in Istanbul on Saturday.

Appreciating Turkey's valuable initiative in holding the Istanbul meeting, Bagheri Kani termed the presence of the Iranian delegation a sign of special attention to the Palestinian issue as well as the role and position of Turkey in this regard.

Referring to the determination of the late Iranian President and the country's foreign minister over expanding the friendly ties between Tehran and Ankara, Bagheri Kani called for developing the bilateral relations between the two countries and pursuing the implementation of the reached agreements between them.

Strengthening the relations between Iran and Turkey does not only beneficial for the two countries, but also contributes to the stability of the region, especially since Tehran and Ankara are facing a common enemy like the Zionist regime.

Islamic countries should have closer consultations regarding providing political and legal support for the Palestinian people, he stressed.

Fidan, for his part, said that the he had discussed the initiative of holding the Istanbul meeting with martyr Amir-Abdollahian.

The Turkish foreign minister praised the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian people and its active presence in political and regional arenas.

Welcoming the development and strengthening of regional cooperation mechanisms between Iran and Turkey, Fidan stressed the need for the two countries to enhance cooperation in difficult fields, including economy and the fight against terrorism.

MP/Spox. channel