Iran's acting FM to attend D-8 session on Palestine

An extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation that will be held in Istanbul on Saturday holds significant importance for D-8 countries to present a united front against Israel’s war in Gaza.

The meeting, one of the key international platforms led by Turkey, is crucial for D-8 countries to take a collective stance against Israel’s ongoing attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 last year, demonstrating that they will not remain silent against Israeli oppression.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

