  1. Politics
Jun 7, 2024, 10:16 AM

Iranian delegation meets Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

Iranian delegation meets Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation met and held talks with the head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, on Friday.

The Iranian delegation consisted of the governors of the Iran's bordering provinces with Kurdistan Region, as well as several Iranian parliament members.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the favorable relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

They also emphasized the need for the expansion of trade and transportation activities in the common borders.

The Iranian delegation also thanked the authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, for facilitating the journey of Iranian pilgrims who travel to southern Iraq through the Kurdistan region.

MP/TSN channel

News ID 216179

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News