Iranian delegation meets Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil

The Iranian delegation consisted of the governors of the Iran's bordering provinces with Kurdistan Region, as well as several Iranian parliament members.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the favorable relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

They also emphasized the need for the expansion of trade and transportation activities in the common borders.

The Iranian delegation also thanked the authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, for facilitating the journey of Iranian pilgrims who travel to southern Iraq through the Kurdistan region.

MP/TSN channel