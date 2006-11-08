Old hand Iranian actress to receive acclaim

The Dramatic Arts Office plans to organize the event on the occasion of Mehrnia’s symbolic appearance in Hossein Saharkhiz-directed play “The Women’s World” which is staged on the same day.

She was praised during the opening ceremony of the 5th National Women’s Theater Festival on July 15.

Born in 1917, Mehrnia entered the world of stage and screen when she was 17.

The actress has appeared in 400 plays, 200 feature-length movies, and 150 TV series over her 60-year career.

NM/KK

END