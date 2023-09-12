  1. World
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia region

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Ukraine attacked the city of Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region with drones on September 11, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday, adding that two drones were downed.

"There was a massive drone attack on the city of Energodar yesterday [on Monday]. Six airstrikes were recorded around 6 p.m. [local time, 15:00 GMT]. Two drones were eliminated on approach, four struck," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The technological safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is fully ensured, but there is a risk of attacks on it from Kyiv, he added.

Kyiv's demonstrative actions aim at further intimidating city residents and employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Rosatom head said, Sputnik reported.

Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

