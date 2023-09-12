Russian air defense systems destroy 41 Ukrainian drones: MoD

"Forty-one unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near the settlements of Kodema, Lipovoye, and Klenovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Nikolayevka in the Kherson Region, and Ocheretovatoye in the Zaporizhzhia Region," it said, according to TASS news agency.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, air defense systems intercepted four HIMARS rockets.

According to the ministry, as many as 467 planes, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defense systems, 11,793 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,150 multiple rocket launch systems, 6,346 artillery systems and mortars, and 12,927 special military cars have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.

MNA/PR