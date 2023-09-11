Leader receives Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan people

The meeting of Ayatollah Khamenei with the people of Sistan and Baluchestan, and South Khorasan is underway at Hussainiya of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran.
This item is being updated...
RHM/
TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of people from Sistan and Baluchestan, and South Khorasan provinces on Monday.
The meeting of Ayatollah Khamenei with the people of Sistan and Baluchestan, and South Khorasan is underway at Hussainiya of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran.
This item is being updated...
RHM/
Your Comment