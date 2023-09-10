US forces loot more oil from Syria

Local sources in Al-Yaarubiyah, to the north-eastern side of the country, said that the US occupation forces brought out a convoy of vehicles to Iraqi territory via the illegal Mahmoudiyah crossing, including 40 tankers loaded with Syrian oil stolen from al-Jazeera fields, SANA reported.

The sources added that the occupation troops brought out a convoy of 55 tankers loaded with stolen oil and transported it through the illegitimate al- Mahmoudiyah crossing.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of ISIL terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.

SKH/PR