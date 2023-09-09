Raeisi felicitates Tajikistan on Independence Day

"I sincerely congratulate your Excellency and the people of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Tajikistan on the anniversary of the independence of the country," Raeisi said in this message.

Cultural, historical, and linguistic commonalities, common interests, and the exchange of high-ranking delegations have played a significant role in the expansion and continuation of bilateral interactions, he said.

"I hope that in the light of joint efforts, we will witness the increasing expansion of relations between the two countries," he said.

He also wished the health and success of his Tajik counterpart and the prosperity and happiness of the noble nation of the Republic of Tajikistan.

RHM/FNA14020617000431