FM announces formation of Imam Reza working group in Iran MFA

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who is on a visit to the Iranian city of Mashhad, made the remarks in the meeting with the Yaqub Ali Nazari the governor of Khorasan Razavi.

Referring to the annual presence of millions of pilgrims, Nazari asked Amir-Abdollahian to assist in the realization of infrastructure projects aimed at providing more services to pligrims through diplomacy.

According to the governor, the plans include projects to facilitate access to Mashhad in the field of transportation, accommodation, as well as the entry of visitors from foreign countries in order to promote pilgrimage tourism.

The Iranian minister, for his part, announced that soon the Imam Reza (AS) Working Group will be formed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to utilize the unparalleled capabilits of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and advance pilgrimage diplomacy.

