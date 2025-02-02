2 Dead, 3 injured in horror shooting in Oregon

Deputies arrived at the scene on Ilmari Road around 1:30 p.m., where they discovered two deceased victims, one of whom is suspected to have initiated the shooting. Among the injured, one person was airlifted to the hospital in a critical state, reports KPTV, the Newsbreak Magazine reported.

The deputies have assured that there is no continuing threat to the community, and an investigation into the shooting is underway. Further information will be disclosed by the authorities as it becomes available.

Elsewhere, in Oregon, two teens have been arrested after an Oregon dad was shot and killed while trying to stop a mugging at a Fred Meyer grocery store.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, are being held in a juvenile detention center following the tragic death of Jonathan Trent, 47, in northeast Portland. He had gone to the grocery store on January 13 to complete a ‘quick errand’ when he spotted the youths attempting to steal a woman’s purse.

But tragically, while trying to intervene, he suffered a fatal gunshot wound allegedly fired by the robbers as they fled the scene.

Horrified Wahneta Logue, 73, was one of the first to spot Trent lying on the ground after she and her husband left the store, according to Oregon Live. Staff then sprinted out to help him, and others cut his shirt open to check his injuries. However, Trent showed no sign of movement. Wahneta told the paper: “It’s so very, very sad.”

Portland Police Department said their officers rushed to the scene on Northeast 102nd Avenue, Hazelwood, at around 3.50 pm and found Trent injured in the store’s parking lot. He was sadly pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Friends who set up a GoFundMe page to help his parents during their grieving process revealed that Trent had been a valued member of his local swimming community. A tribute on the page said his loss had left a “profound void” in the hearts of his loved ones. The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news of Jon Trent’s death. Jon was the beloved father of Justin a cherished member of our swim family.

SD/