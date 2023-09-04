Iraqi women going to Karbala through Sabaya route

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Iraqi women are crossing the Sabaya route (the route of the caravan of the family of Imam Hussein and the prisoners of Karbala to Kufa and Syria) to go to Karbala to attend the Arbaeen procession.

The path of Sabaya is one of the routes that lead to the city of Karbala from the south of Iraq.

According to a legend, this route was the route of the caravan of the family of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and the prisoners of Karbala to Kufa and then to Syria. Therefore, most of the Iraqi women in the region choose this route to walk to Karbala.

On this route, many Mawkibs (voluntarily prepared stations) are organized by the residents of the Al-Kifl region, welcoming women pilgrims.

Along the road to Karbala, thousands of Mawakibs are organized to provide pilgrims with a wide range of free services including food, beverage, lodging, religious training, medical services, free international phone calls, and almost everything one may need on their path toward Karbala.