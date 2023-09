TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Bani Amer Tribe in white clothes arrived in Karbala a day before Arbaeen day on Tuesday from Samarra to make a pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

While in Samarra, the "Bani Amer" tribesmen visited the "Askariyya Shrine" before marching towards Karbala on foot.

They were white clothes which singled them out among the usually black-worn other pilgrims.