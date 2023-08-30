Iran armed forces ensure country's security at any condition

General Dehghan, who is also the Iranian President's Special Representative in the Makran Coast Development Council, made the comments during the Exhibition of Defensive Industry on Wednesday.

"Given the progress of the defense industry, we must always be sure that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are capable of preserving the security of the country," he said.

According to the public relations of the defense ministry said, "Dynamism, being up-to-date and paying attention to the needs of the armed forces are the core issues taken care of at the defense ministry.

Brigadier General Dehghan further stated that such exhibitions are the result of the intellectual and practical efforts of scientists, researchers, industrialists, and all those who play a part in the defense industry.

