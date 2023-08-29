Arbaeen march symbolizes fight against injustice

“As one of the largest gatherings of people in the world, the Arbaeen march represents a colossal, noble and deep-seated motion, which annually brings together millions of Muslims from all over the world with different nationalities, races and languages to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS),” Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a message published in Iraq’s Arabic-language al-Zora and al-Sabaah newspapers.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that faith in religion, trust in God, ethics, justice, defense of the oppressed, proximity of Muslim countries, confronting the arrogant, and formation of a united Muslim Ummah are among the fundamentals of the Arbaeen procession.

He also described the Arbaeen pilgrimage as an outstanding example of good neighborliness between Iran and Iraq.

“The Arbaeen procession has managed to demonstrate all human aspects of a popular event at the international level. This quality has turned Arbaeen into a manifestation of friendly and brotherly bonds between Iranian and Iraqi nations,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

He underscored that Iraqi people have for many years offered services to Arbaeen pilgrims of all nationalities, especially Iranians, irrespective of their ethnicity.

The popular and voluntary serving of Arbaeen pilgrims is another remarkable feature of the march, he said.

“The affection for Imam Hussein (AS) has linked up the peoples of Iran and Iraq, and Arbaeen is a beautiful image of friendship, sacrifice, hospitality and solidarity between the two nations,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

Arbaeen march, an annual event that marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) brings together millions of people from across the world, who undertake an 80-kilometer (49.7-mile) walk between the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Last year, Iran’s government spokesperson said more than three million Iranian pilgrims had flocked to neighboring Iraq to participate in the annual Arbaeen commemorations, setting a new record.

Imam Hussein (AS) and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD while resisting the much larger army of the despot Umayyad ruler of the time, Yazid.

