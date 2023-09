TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Children are accompanying their parents on making the pilgrimage to Karbala to attend the Arbaeen ceremony which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Every year, Pilgrims from all over the world in Karbala commemorate the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).