President Raeisi to hold press conference on Tuesday

The presidential press conference will be held on Tuesday morning with the participation of more than 250 reporters, photographers and videographers, Mohammad Mahdi Rahimi, the director general of the public relations department of the Iranian President's office said on Sunday.

President Raeisi will answer questions from domestic and foreign media, he added.

Rahimi further said that respecting public opinion and reporting to the people is the usual approach adopted by Raeisi administration.

According to Rahimi, this is the second meeting of President Raeisi in just 20 days after his news conference on National Journalists Day.

