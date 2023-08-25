Tehran voices readiness to share capabilities with Bangladesh

President Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday.

Referring to the actions of the arrogant powers to stop Iran through the imposition of oppressive sanctions, President Raeisi said that by turning sanctions and threats into opportunities, the Islamic Republic of Iran has today achieved advanced capacities and capabilities and is ready to exchange them in line with the development of relations with Bangladesh.

He pointed to the full support of the American government to the Zionists in violating the rights of the Palestinian people and stressed supporting this oppressed nation as a human and Islamic duty.

Sheikh Hasina, for her part, congratulated Iran's membership in the BRICS group and voiced her country's interest in expanding cooperation with Iran in various economic, cultural, scientific, and technological fields.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh stressed the unity of the Islamic countries and said that despite having different religions, the people of Bangladesh live in a peaceful atmosphere in a friendly atmosphere.

MNA/IRN