Iran surgeon finds treatment for rare gynecological disease

Saeed Alborzi, a full professor at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, was born in the capital Tehran in 1956 and grew up in the southern city of Shiraz.

Alborzi is the director of the Department of Gynecology and a member of the board of directors of the Iranian Women's Laparoscopy Association. He has two fellowships in infertility and gynecological laparoscopy and endometriosis.

As for his research activities, Alborzi started working as a faculty member at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in 1988 upon the completion of his medical specialty. Serving as an assistant professor for about 10 years and an associate professor for eight years, he has now been a full professor for about 20 years.

The prominent physician was the director of the Asian Society of Endometriosis and Adenomyosis (ASEA) from 2020 to 2022 and is currently a member of the ASEA’s Special Board. He also is the founder of laparoscopy and endometriosis in Iran.

Talking about the three surgical operations he conducted for the first time in the world in Shiraz, Alborzi said, “I performed the first operation using peritoneum graft to construct the cervix in those who have a functional uterus, the first of which was about 20 years ago.”

The professor added, “The second one was carried out in 2008; a Laparoscopic metroplasty surgery for the cases of a double uterus, whose article was published in a US journal, and the third operation was performed in recent years, and its article was also published in one of the international journals.”

Alborzi’s method can treat infertility to a great extent and resolve pregnancy complications.

Alborzi has won many awards and been acclaimed at various national and international scientific festivals.

The distinguished Iranian professor has written two books on infertility treatment and more than 100 articles, most of which have been published in international journals, and also has a high scientific ranking certificate with the highest H-index in gynecology in the country.

Despite having ample opportunities to immigrate to different countries, he has declined to leave Iran “for the love of serving the homeland.”

