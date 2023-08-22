Iran determined to improve all-out ties with Algeria

In a meeting with Algerian People's National Assembly's Speaker Ibrahim Boughali in Tehran on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian said the two countries have an "excellent" level of political ties.

He hailed the Algerian people's fight against the colonial powers and their support for Palestine.

The top Iranian diplomat once again censured the recent desecration of the Holy Qur'an in some European countries, including Sweden and Denmark, and said the parliaments of Muslim countries play a leading role in confronting Islamophobia and blasphemous acts against Islamic sanctities.

He noted that the top Iranian and Algerian parliamentarians reached an important agreement on holding a virtual meeting among the heads of parliaments to condemn the sacrilegious acts against Islamic sanctities.

In his meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, Boughali said Tehran and Algiers have a common stance on many international issues and called for the expansion of mutual relations in various fields.

He also condemned a recent terrorist attack against innocent people at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

On August 13, a gunman started shooting at people at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing two people and injuring several others. He was arrested at the scene and handed over to investigators for interrogation.

In a statement on Friday, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said it has arrested a Daesh-linked suspect that played the “most pivotal” supporting role in the deadly terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine.

Boughali further said Israel plays a destructive role in many crises facing the Muslim world and threw his country's weight behind the fair restoration of the Palestinian people's rights.

MNA/PressTV