  1. Video
Aug 21, 2023, 4:00 PM

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at cultural center in Istanbul

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at cultural center in Istanbul

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – A massive fire broke out at the Cultural Center in the Esenyurt region of Istanbul, Turkey.

Download 412 KB

Many firefighter teams, ambulance, and police forces were involved. Currently, the fire is under control.

There were no casualties or injured as a result of the fire, but the building was heavily damaged.

News Code 204933

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed