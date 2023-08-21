VIDEO: Fire breaks out at cultural center in Istanbul

Many firefighter teams, ambulance, and police forces were involved. Currently, the fire is under control.
There were no casualties or injured as a result of the fire, but the building was heavily damaged.
TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – A massive fire broke out at the Cultural Center in the Esenyurt region of Istanbul, Turkey.
