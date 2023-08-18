Iran army radar systems monitor US Army F-35 flights

Brigadier General Reza Khajeh, the deputy commander of operations of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force pointed to the presence of American F-35 stealth fighter jets in the Persian Gulf region and said that "Over the past days, several of these planes were flying over the Persian Gulf and were fully monitored by our radars from the moment they took off."

General Khajeh added, "All radars located in the south of the country were monitoring these planes momentarily."

Khajeh also stressed that, "All flights by the powers beyond the region in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman are definitely monitored and checked by our radars, especially the radars located in the southern edge of the country, and they are warned if necessary."

"There has been no flight that was reported by our eavesdropping systems but not detected by our radars," the deputy commander of operations of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force further noted.

MNA