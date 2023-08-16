Iran not to compromise on trio islands with anyone

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks on a visit to Zanjan in the west of Iran on Wednesday, where he pointed to a recent exercise conducted by the IRGC Navy in the waters of the Persian Gulf and said that the drill was a warning from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the enemies from beyond the region.

"We do not compromise on trio islands (the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa) with anyone," the senior general said, adding that "these islands belong to the Islamic Republic 100%."

Highlighting that the international enemies are always trying to create chaos in the region in order to legitimize their military presence there, General Shekarchi emphasized to the enemies including the US, the Zionist regime, France and the UK who want to have a presence under false pretexts in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and regional waters of West Asia, that "your presence is illegal and you should leave the region."

"We also have a message for the countries of the region; Our message is this: Look, the Islamic Republic is present in the region with strength and power, and it is not necessaryfor you to tie your security to Western countries such as the United States, England, and France. Give up dependence, and do not be influenced by the psychological warfare of enemies. You have to be careful," the military spokesman told the regional states, further telling them that, "They (foreign enemies beyond the region) should not provoke you into a conflict with the Islamic Republic."

