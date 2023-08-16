Russia thwarts Kyiv drone attack on Kaluga region

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using three unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the Kaluga region was foiled today around 5 a.m. Moscow time [02:00 GMT], Sputnik reported.

Russian air defense systems timely detected and destroyed all UAVs," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage as a result of the incident.

Air defense forces on Tuesday evening foiled an attempt by Kyiv to carry out a terrorist drone attack over the territory of the Belgorod Region. Another attack was foiled a day earlier.

Last week, air defense forces shot down two drones in the Kaluga region and near the Central Ring Road that were heading toward Moscow. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.

