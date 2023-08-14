Nigerian military preparing for ECOWAS operation in Niger

According to Nigeria’s Punch newspaper, Nigeria’s army command has ordered commanders of units to inform the Defense Headquarters about their personnel, equipment, logistics and financial spending. The newspaper noted that this indicates a preliminary stage in the process of preparing an intervention in Niger.

Citied some documents, the newspaper said that Nigeria will need around two battalions of from 300 to 1,000 soldiers to take part in a military operation against the rebels in Niger. At the same time, a military source told the newspaper that to launch a military operation in Niger, ten times as many troops as the enemy’s will be needed, TASS reported.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence.

ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warmed about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released. Apart from that, the ECOWAS imposed tough sanctions on Niger.

Since the ECOWAS ultimatum was not implemented the organization’s leaders gathered for another emergency meeting in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja on August 10 to express their commitment to the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger. Upon return from the summit, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.

Following ECOWAS’ statements on its plans for intervention in Niger, the military council established by Niger’s rebels put the country’s army on high alert. However, according to the Qatari Al Jazeera television channel, the ECOWAS parliament is failing to reach an accord on deploying troops to Niger.

MP/PR