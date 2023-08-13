  1. World
4 dead, 1 missing after house explosion in Pennsylvania

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Four people have died and one remains missing after an apparent house explosion in Western Pennsylvania Saturday morning that destroyed several homes, officials said.

According to officials, three people were also injured in the incident and transported to local hospitals, ABC News reported.

One patient remains in critical condition while the other two were treated and released, emergency officials said in an update Saturday evening.

One house appears to have exploded, with two others becoming engulfed in flames, according to Allegheny County spokesperson Amie Downs.

Three structures have been destroyed and at least a dozen more are damaged, including with windows blown out. Debris was scattered over lawns and the street in the area.

First responders found people trapped under debris, Downs said.

Due to severe weather happening in Pennsylvania, recovery operations have been stopped for the day, officials said they are planning on resuming on Sunday morning.

