China launches 4 Tianmu-1 Meteorological satellites to orbit

The launch took place from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in China's northwestern Gansu Province at 11:20 a.m. local time (03:20 GMT), Sputnik reported.

The carrier launched Tianmu-1-07, Tianmu-1-08, Tianmu-1-09, and Tianmu-1-10 satellites, the CASIC specified, adding that they would be used mainly to provide meteorological data for commercial use.

Earlier this year, in January, the first two Tianmu-1 satellites were launched into orbit. Four more were orbited in March.

It was the 21st launch of Kuaizhou-1A rockets, with the first one carried out in January 2017. This type of spacecraft is designed mainly for commercial launches.

RHM/PR