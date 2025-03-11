Russia shoots down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions

The Russian military says the country’s air defenses have shot down hundreds of drones in what appears to be the biggest Ukrainian cross-border attack since Russia launched its special military operation back in 2022.

The Russian media cited a Defense Ministry statement on Tuesday that some 337 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight over 10 regions, including Moscow as well as Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh on the border with Ukraine.

Other areas listed were deeper inside Russia, such as Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, and Ryazan.

Kursk and Moscow were prime targets as more than 200 drones were fired toward these regions, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying that over 70 drones were downed over the capital alone.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, has reported one death and three injuries as a result of the attack, which also damaged several residential apartments and set a number of cars on fire in a parking lot at a different location.

Footage of the building, published by RIA Novosti, showed a charred spot on the façade of a multi-story residential building, with bits of its lining stripped off.

The attack also prompted authorities to restrict flights and train services in some regions.

Six airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky, just outside Moscow and in the Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions were shut down amid safety concerns.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station in the Moscow region has also been briefly halted, local officials reported.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials on the attack which came as a delegation from Kyiv was set to meet with a top American diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the war with Russia.

