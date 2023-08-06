Iran, Sri Lanka to strengthen coop. in international level

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday in reference to his meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry yesterday in Tehran.

"I hosted Mr. Ali Sabry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka. We agreed on the issue of technical and engineering services, medical cooperation, tourism, science, and new technology, and increasing the level of trade exchanges, the top Iranian diplomat wrote.

He also stated that the cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka in international organizations will be strengthened.

"There is no limit to the development of relations with Asian countries," he concluded.

The top Sri Lankan diplomat paid a two-day visit to Tehran on Saturday.

President Ebrahim Raeisi received him for a meeting on Sunday.

