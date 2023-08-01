China complains to US about 'dangerous' weapons aid to Taiwan

The US unveiled an aid package for Taiwan worth up to $345 million on Friday as Congress authorized up to $1 billion worth of weapons aid for the island as a part of the 2023 budget.

A spokesperson for China's defense ministry, Tan Kefei, said the US must stop all forms of "military collusion" with Taiwan.

"The Taiwan issue concerns China's core interests and is a red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations," Tan said in a statement, Reuters reported.

China's People's Liberation Army is paying close attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and is always on high alert, Tan said.

Beijing says the democratically governed island is its own territory and repeatedly warns against any forms of "official exchanges" between Washington and Taipei.

RHM/PR