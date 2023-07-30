16mn pilgrims visited Karbala in Muhrram 1st ten days

Millions of people worldwide on Saturday flocked to the holy Iraqi city of Karbala to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him).

Mourners gathered at the shrine of Imam Hossein to pay tribute to him on the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, known as Ashura.

Shia Muslims hold mourning ceremonies during the first 10 days of Muharram to remember Imam Hussein and his 72 companions, who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

The Muharram ceremonies symbolize the eternal and unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny, and oppression.

The day of Ashura has been marked every year since some 14 centuries ago. Some countries, including Iran, commemorated the day on Friday this year.

