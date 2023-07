Nokhodi defeated Marshall from Austria with a score of 11-0 in the weight of 79 kg in the first stage on Friday.

In the second stage, he defeated Chance Marsteller from the USA with a score of 10-0 and entered the semi-finals.

In the semifinal, Nakhodi defeated Avtandil Kontchadze from Georgia (10-0) and became the finalist.

Nakhodi beat Vladimir Gamkerlidze from Georgia (3-0) in the final and received the gold medal.

