Jul 27, 2023, 3:00 PM

Iranians hold Muharram ceremonies, rituals on Tasu'a

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Iranian people across the country held mourning ceremonies and Muharram rituals on Tasu'a [the ninth day of the lunar month of Muharram].

Every year for more than a thousand years, in the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar called Muharram, Muslims and liberated humans from around the world, including Iran, commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions, in the event known as Ashura.

As part of the annual processions during the first ten days of Muharram to remember Imam Hussein, millions of Iranians from all walks of life put on their black dresses and attend nationwide mourning event.

The third Shia Imam and his 72 companions were all martyred after fighting thousands of troops of the ruling tyrant of the time, caliph Yazid I, in Iraq's Karbala desert in 680 AD.

During the ceremonies, eulogists recite the events of the Battle of Karbala and Islamic scholars elaborate on the underlying messages of Imam Hussain's stance against tyranny.

'Shah Hussein Gouyan' is a Muharram ritual performed in East Azarbaijan province, northwestern Iran. 

Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province of Iran
People in Ardebil in northwestern Iran held traditional mourning ceremonies on Taus'a day.

Bandar Genaveh, Bushehr province, southern Iran 
Constructing the battle of Karbala symbolically in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province
The mourning ceremony of Tasu'a was held in Eslamabad-e-Gharb, in the western province of Kermanshah.

Ramiyan in Golestan Province, Iran
Grand Bazaar of Tehran, Iran

