Jul 25, 2023

"Labaik O Qur'an" campaign to be held across Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iranians from all walks of life will convene mourning gatherings on Thursday evening to express their hatred and disgust against the recent sacrilege of the Holy Qur'an in Europe.

Dubbed "Labaik O Qur'an", the campaign will be held in Tasu'a (9th of Muharram) evening in reaction to the recent act of sacrilege against the book of Muslims, the Qur'an in Sweden and Denmark.

Recitation of Surah Al-Masad, the 111th chapter (sūrah) of the Quran, will be one of the most important programs of the religious gatherings.

This Surah talks about Abu Lahab, the uncle of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was an enemy of Islam and his nephew.

Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze, while many other Muslim nations summoned the Danish and Sweden ambassadors in their capitals to convey their strong condemnations. 

Iraq repelled the Swedish ambassador while it also recalled its envoy from Stockholm.

The cases of desecration of the holy Qu'ran take place under police protection in those European countries while their governments have claimed they oppose and condemn those moves.

