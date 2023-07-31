People ordered to evacuate as wildfire burns Canada-US border

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometers (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos and is currently estimated to be 885 hectares (2,200 acres) in size on the Canadian side of the border, Reuters reported.

It was estimated to be around 2,000 hectares in size on the US side by the BC Wildfire Service.

"A total of 732 properties have been under evacuation orders and 2,094 are under evacuation alerts. One hundred thirty-two people have sought emergency support," regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer Erick Thompson said.

AMK/PR