  1. Economy
Jul 24, 2023, 10:00 PM

Iran to host 10th meeting of Council of Heads of ECO Customs

Iran to host 10th meeting of Council of Heads of ECO Customs

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran to host 10th meeting of Council of ECO Heads of Customs Administration.

The 9th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs of ECO (CHCA) was convened in Baku at the Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB) of the European Region of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

During the 9th meeting, which was held on July 18-19, the Islamic Republic was chosen as the next host of the meeting of Council of ECO Heads of Customs Administration.

The ninth edition of the event was attended by representatives of customs services of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

TM/5845596

News Code 203714

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News