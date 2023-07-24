Iran to host 10th meeting of Council of Heads of ECO Customs

The 9th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs of ECO (CHCA) was convened in Baku at the Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB) of the European Region of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

During the 9th meeting, which was held on July 18-19, the Islamic Republic was chosen as the next host of the meeting of Council of ECO Heads of Customs Administration.

The ninth edition of the event was attended by representatives of customs services of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

TM/5845596