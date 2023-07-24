Drones destroy targets on 2nd day of Iran army aerial drill

The main phase of Fadaeeyan-e Hareem-e Velayat 11 (Devotees of Velayat Sanctuary 11) started on Sunday in the central province of Isfahan and continued on Monday with the homegrown drones hitting their orange-colored flying targets successfully.

The spokesman for the aerial drill Brigadier General Alireza Roudbari said that on the first day of the war game on Sunday night, the Army Air Force's Su-24 and F-4 Phantom fighter-bombers detonated the hypothetical enemy’s ground targets with Qased air-to-ground smart missiles.

The spokesman also said, "On the second day of the main stage and the operational phase of this exercise, after observing, identifying and taking images of the positions by the RF-4 aircraft and the Mohajer-6 and Kaman-12 reconnaissance drones, Arash's destruction drones equipped with warheads targeted and destroyed the important and vital targets of the orange-colored forces (hypothetical enemy's forces)."

"In this stage of the exercise, equipped with upgraded smart, pinpointing Qaem bombs, the Mojaher 6 drones of the Army Air Force successfully hit the enemy's ground targets and equipment while sending images online," the general added.

