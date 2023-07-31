Iranian, Iraqi ministers discuss border security

The Iranian and Iraqi ministers met as Ahmad Vahidi paid a visit to Kermanshah province on Monday to check the infrastructure created at the Khosravi border.

Vahidi and Al-Shammari also discussed the way to facilitate the commute of Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims.

A complex is being prepared at the Khosravi border to host the 2023 Arbaeen pilgrims and facilitate their pilgrimage. According to estimates, nearly one million Arbaeen pilgrims will cross the Khosravi border to attend the Arbaeen procession.

In a joint press conference in May, the Iranian and Iraqi interior ministers stressed the need for strengthening and monitoring the border between the two countries and increasing the exchange of information in this regard.

Arbaeen is a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.

