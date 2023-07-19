Iran received Oman initiatives for all sides return to JCPOA

Referring to the visit of the Foreign Minister of Oman to Tehran and the issues that were discussed in the bilateral meeting on Monday afternoon, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview on Wednesday that Muscat is working to bring the views closer with the aim of returning all parties to their commitments in the Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

"Moreover in this regard, some other initiatives were put forward by the Omani side, which were discussed during the meeting," he added.

The Iranian minister pointed to some regional and international issues discussed with the foreign minister of Oman, adding that the Omani side is following up on issues that help strengthen the regional dialogue between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian continued that the two sides also proposed the formation of a forum for dialogue and regional cooperation among the Persian Gulf countries(6 southern neighbors and 2 northern neighbors of Iraq and Iran). He added that Yemen could also join the forum, something that was discussed with the Omani side.

SKH/IRN85175134