54% of Zionist youths considering immigration

The report, based on research by ERI, said that 54% of Israeli youths would emigrate abroad if they could given the deteriorating domestic situation and lack of personal security and stability, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The study, funded by the Rashi and Gandyr foundations, showed that 42% of youths feel that they are an “unfortunate generation” and that their future is not as good as that of their parents. Also, 52% of them believe that there is discrimination in Israel based on origin and place of residence.

According to Yael Bella Avni, Deputy Director of Programs at Rashi Foundation, “The survey results show that the gap in the periphery is only growing, and that in order to enable real and equal opportunity, broad infrastructure activity is needed – to create a real change in the level of trust in institutional bodies, to strengthen infrastructures and to incentivize various solutions to the periphery, such as opening vocational training for employment, and more.”

While in the 2022 Israeli Democracy Index, 66% of Israelis aged 24-18 said they would prefer to stay in Occupied Palestinian Lands under the control of the Israel regime even if they had the option of immigrating to somewhere else, in the new report their rate dropped to 46%, compared to 54% who indicated that they would prefer to relocate if they could.

Also, compared to 91% of Haredi young adults who indicated that they would choose to stay in occupied lands, only 44% of non-Haredi Jews and 32% of Arab youth responded this way.

When asked to specify the three most important goals they would like to achieve in their lives, out of 12 objectives presented to them, about 47% indicated “economic well-being and a high standard of living”; 45% chose to “start a family”; 40% preferred “economic security that will enable them to survive and also save for old age”; and only 6% wanted to “work for political or social change.”

On discrimination, 52% responded that their chances of realizing their professional aspirations are most affected by their starting point – place of residence, ethnic origin and economic possibilities – compared to 48% who attributed their chances of success in life to their personal ability, knowledge and skills.

It also revealed that 62% of young adults feel that the state does not provide them with a safety net, and that they are alone in dealing for their future. In a segmentation by population groups, 69% of women, 55% of men, 49% of Arabs, and 43% of Haredim responded.

MNA/PR