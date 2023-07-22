Israeli forces fatally shoot Palestinian teenager in Ramallah

Palestine's official Wafa news agency cited the Ministry of Health as saying on Friday the regime forces stormed the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah.

Wafa said the Israeli military attacked residents with “live ammunition, tear gas canisters and stun grenades.”

The Ministry of Health said two people were brought to hospital with critical gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

One of the injured, identified as 17-year-old Muhammad Fouad al-Bayed from the al-Jalazoun refugee camp in the north of Ramallah, succumbed to his critical head wounds shortly after reaching the hospital, according to the news agency.

Dozens of others were also said to have suffered asphyxiation due to tear gas inhalation.

Umm Safa has for the past weeks been the scene of escalated violence by Israeli forces and settler attacks, including the burning of homes and vehicles and the use of live fire against residents.

Abdel Jawad Hamdan Saleh, a 24-year-old Palestinian, was shot dead after being targeted by Israeli live fire in the West Bank village earlier in the month.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas voiced deep sorrow over the killing of Bayed and said the regime’s crimes “will not quell our people's revolution.”

“The escalating occupation crimes throughout our occupied land will not quell the revolution of our people, but will increase its flames,” Hamas said in a statement. “The occupation… thinks that its crimes will bring it security or calm.”

The resistance movement said Israel must know that the Palestinian struggle will go on until the "fulfillment of our people's aspirations for freedom and self-determination by establishing the Palestinian State with Jerusalem [al-Quds] as its capital."

The latest killing came a day after Israeli forces stormed the northern West Bank city of Nablus and clashed with Palestinians, killing a teen and injuring four others. WAFA reported that 19-year-old Bader Sami Masri was hit by Israeli fire and taken to hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the beginning of this year.

MNA/PressTV