Jun 28, 2023, 4:51 PM

Gen. Bagheri discusses defense coop. with Russia's Shoigu

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran held a phone call with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu Wednesday to discuss defense cooperation.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.

In the telephone conversation, Russia's defense minister gave explanations about the recent developments in his country.

The two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral defense relations.

At the end of the phone call, Major General Bagheri invited General Shoigu to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

