Separatist attack kills 10 in northwestern Cameroon

The killings took place on Sunday in Bamenda, the region’s capital, according to the governor, Debben Tchoffo, AP reported.

The victims included a couple of newlyweds, he said. Eight people died at the scene and two more later in hospital.

For the past six years, the protracted armed conflict known as the Anglophone crisis has devastated communities across Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions, officially called Northwest and Southwest, as armed separatists clash with government forces.

Following a crackdown on peaceful protests in 2016, armed rebel groups mobilized and vowed to fight for the independence of the Anglophone areas, which they call Ambazonia.

Human Rights Watch estimates that as of 2022, at least 4,000 civilians have died and more than 700,000 were displaced by the violence.

