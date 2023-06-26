13-storey building collapses in Alexandria, Egypt (+VIDEO)

The building is used to house holidaymakers during the summer months, and it is not yet clear how many people are missing or injured.

Rescue teams are on site working to remove the rubble and search for survivors. Municipal officials have not yet released an exact number of casualties, but an initial police report determined that the collapse was caused by a “vertical split” in the building’s structure.

Hospitals in the area have been asked to prepare for the arrival of any victims, Daily News Egypt reported.

This item is being updated...

MNA/PR