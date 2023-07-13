Iran rejects NATO allegations of supplying drones to Russia

Iran’s embassy in Brussels said in a statement on Thursday that Tehran maintains a neutral position in the Ukrainian conflict and remains fully committed to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, which includes respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries.

It came a day after NATO urged Tehran to stop its alleged military support to Russia, including the supply of drones to be used in the war against Ukraine.

The embassy said the “baseless” accusations are motivated by “short-sighted gains.”

The statement also noted that Iran has suffered great losses due to the actions of some NATO members who have actively fueled unrest in the country by offering refuge and support to terrorist elements and organizations, disregarding Iran's adherence to international legal principles.

“Iran has also played a constructive role in assisting regional governments in countering destabilizing forces that often receive support from external sources,” it said.

The statement further urged NATO member states to honor their commitments under the UN Charter and to stop making baseless accusations against Iran.

In a final declaration at a summit in Lithuania on Wednesday, the 31-member alliance called on Iran “to cease its military support to Russia, in particular its transfer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which have been used to attack critical infrastructure, causing widespread civilian casualties.”

This comes as Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

